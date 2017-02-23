Around the Hotels

The Hyatt Regency Jeju is offering a yachting package for families until the end of this year, combined with accommodations at the hotel.The package includes a one-night stay in a guestroom and a one-hour yachting trip for two adults. During the tour, guests will see the Jusangjeolli Cliff and have a chance to go fishing. Wine and other beverages are served during the trip. Photographs of the yacht are provided. Guests have access to the hotel’s swimming pool and fitness center. The price starts from 200,000 won, excluding tax and service charges.For more information, call (064) 733-1234, or visit jeju.regency.hyatt.com.The Delicatessen Cilantro Deli at Millennium Seoul Hilton will organize a mango buffet every Saturday and Sunday starting March 4, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.The buffet will offer desserts made of mango including cheesecake, mint salad, almond mini pies, tiramisu, mousse, bread pudding, cream roll and mango lemon pie. Guests can also eat freshly cut mangos and mango ice cream. The buffet costs 45,000 won per person.Additional drinks may be ordered from the a la carte menu, including mango smoothie, mango milkshake and mango tea, which cost 10,000 won each. Alcoholic beverages include mango mojitos, mango fizz, mango crustacean and mango breeze for 13,000 won. For information, call (02) 317-3064.The Westin Chosun Seoul will offer a gift package comprised of products facilitating breathing, relaxing and healthy eating for those staying at the hotel from Feb. 24 to May 31.The Natural Awakening package offers stays in the Spring Deluxe Suite, Spring Executive Suite and Spring Suite, ranging from 250,000 won to 450,000 won. Guests staying for two consecutive nights will receive a 30,000 won voucher for the hotel restaurants.The package includes crystal bath salts by Alma K -- made of mineral salt from the Dead Sea, jojoba oil and chamomile extract -- which helps rejuvenate the skin. It also provides Cheong Kwan Jang red ginseng pills. Guests have access to a sauna and the executive lounge on the 20th floor of the hotel for breakfast, snacks and cocktails. For information and reservation, call (02) 317-0404.The Chinese Restaurant Cheonsan at Imperial Palace Seoul Hotel will offer special vegetable and seafood dishes from March 1 to May 31.The dishes feature fusion Chinese cuisine made of traditional Korean ingredients such as cod roe and Korean beef tenderloin. They also use seasonal ingredients such as Japanese angelica, asparagus, Chosun chives, cauliflower, shell scallop and small octopus.There are nine different set menus. Prices start from 61,000 won for lunch sets and 110,000 for dinner sets. For information and reservations, call (02) 3440-8000.The Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam is offering a package for business travelers until the end of this year. The package includes a one-night stay in a Superior room, access to a fitness center, indoor swimming pool and sauna as well as suit pressing services. Prices start from 225,000 won. For an additional 39,000 won, guests can upgrade the room to the Premier Executive Suite, with breakfast and access to an executive floor lounge and meeting room.For information and reservation, call (02) 531-6520-1.