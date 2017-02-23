N. Korea condemns China over comment on missile test, suspension of coal im...

BoA to host ‘Produce 101’ season 2

Published : 2017-02-23 18:09
Updated : 2017-02-23 18:14

Veteran K-pop singer BoA will host the second season of Mnet’s competition show “Produce 101,” according to the cable network Thursday.

“BoA is an artist who has both charisma and a warm heart,” said Ahn Joon-young, the show’s director.

BoA (S.M. Entertainment)

With 17 years in the music business under her belt, BoA will act as a mentor, deliver tasks to participants and announce the results of each competition.

“I’m very happy to join the second season of ‘Produce 101,’” said the 30-year-old singer.

The first season of “Produce 101” was launched in 2016 and featured 101 female trainees from local music labels. Through fierce competition, the 11-member project girl group I.O.I was formed, though it has since disbanded. Actor Jang Keun-suk hosted the first season.

The new season will air in the first half of this year, featuring 101 male idol star wannabes competing to be part of a project boy band. The show’s first recording is set to take place Sunday.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunije@heraldcorp.com)

