Hyundai Heavy union launches strike ahead of spinoff decision

Unionized workers of South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries stage a walkout, citing failed wage negotiations, at their plant in Ulsan, South Korea on Feb. 23, 2017. (Yonhap)

The labor union of Hyundai Heavy Industries has launched a full-scale strike, calling on the company to finish wage negotiations and scrap its plan to spin off non-shipbuilding units.The labor union has staged partial strikes several times but Thursday’s strike was the first full-fledged strike in 23 years.The labor union carried out an eight-hour strike from 8 a.m. and said it planned to continue with it Friday and also Monday when the company shareholders will meet to decide a plan to split HHI into six separate entities.The company said the impact would be limited as participation is low. Some 800 unionized workers out of 15,000 took part in the strike, it said.The company revealed a spinoff plan last year as part of self-rehabilitation efforts to restructure its business.According to the plan, the shipbuilding and marine plant division will remain in HHI while five divisions -- green energy, construction equipment, robotics, facility support operations and electro electric systems -- will set up new companies.The labor union claims that the spinoff would lead to massive layoffs, cuts in salary and a weaker union.By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)