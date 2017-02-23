N. Korea condemns China over comment on missile test, suspension of coal im...

KEB Hana named best private bank in Korea

Published : 2017-02-23 18:17
Updated : 2017-02-23 18:17

KEB Hana Bank was selected the best private bank in Korea in the Private Banking & Wealth Management Survey 2017 by Euromoney, a business and finance magazine based in London, the bank announced Thursday.

This is the 10th time the bank was recognized by the Euromoney survey, which has been conducted for 14 years. 
KEB Hana Bank CEO Ham Young-joo (center) poses after receiving the best private bank in Korea award Tuesday. (KEB Hana Bank)

“As a new bank combines strengths in asset management and foreign exchange services, we can provide upgrade services,” said KEB Hana Bank President Ham Young-joo.

The Korean Exchange Bank and Hana Bank merged in 2015 to become KEB Hana Bank.

Last year, KEB Hana Bank was named the best private bank with the “Most Innovative Business Model” by Private Banker International, a UK magazine, and the best bank in Korea for 2016 by Global Finance, a US magazine.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)

