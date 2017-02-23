Foreigners' card spending in Korea jumps 32% in 2016

Credit card spending by foreign visitors to South Korea jumped more than 30 percent from a year earlier last year, helped by a sharp increase in spending by Chinese visitors, a report showed Thursday.



Credit card purchases by non-residents came to 13.7 trillion won ($12 billion) in 2016, up 32 percent from the previous year, according to the report from the Korea Culture & Tourism Institute.



Credit card spending by Chinese visitors came to 8.3 trillion won, accounting for 60.6 percent of the total. The tally also marked a 46.2-percent surge from a year before, the report said.More than 52 percent, or 7.2 trillion won out of the total 13.7 trillion won, was spent on shopping or purchasing goods, while some 1.24 trillion won was spent on dining, up 46.6 percent from the previous year. (Yonhap)