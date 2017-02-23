Asiana Airlines brings in A350-900 simulator

(Asiana Airlines)

Air carrier Asiana Airlines said Thursday it has installed an Airbus 350-900 flight simulator for its flight crew training.The simulator is a replica of the cockpit of the actual Airbus aircraft. It is designed to provide hands-on training for situations such as aircraft upsets and in-flight fires, according to the airline. It cost 20 billion won ($17.6 million).It is the latest addition to Asiana’s existing set of five simulators, which simulate models such as the Boeing 777 and 747. The simulators are located at the flight crew training building at Asiana’s headquarters in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.Asiana Airlines plans to bring in four A350 aircraft, costing $308 million each, this year. With the simulator, the airline plans to train 100 pilots to operate the new model.The A350 will also be the first aircraft operated by Korean airlines to offer in-flight wireless internet connection as well as in-flight cell phone roaming services, according to the company. The prices for these paid services have not yet been decided.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)