Fromageot named head of AXA Direct Korea

AXA Direct Korea has named Gilles Fromageot, chief financial officer of AXA Global Direct, as its new CEO, the company said Thursday.The French executive will take office on April 1 after the board’s approval, while outgoing CEO Francois Lecomte will return to his home country Belgium to serve as head of retail at AXA Belgium.Prior to his post of CFO at AXA Global Direct, Fromageot served as CFO and corporate secretary of AXA Direct Korea from 2012 to 2015.Born and raised in Spain, he graduated from the Politechnic University of Catalunya in Barcelona in 1999 and received a master’s degree in actuarial sciences at the Institute Des Actuaires in Paris in 2005.By Kim Yoon-mi (yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)