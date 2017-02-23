Red Velvet, Tiger JK, Yoon Mi-rae to perform at ‘K-Pop Night Out’ at SXSW

caption: Red Velvet (SM Entertainment)

Korean band Kim Ban-jang and Windy City has been invited to perform at the South by Southwest festival in the US, according to local media reports Thursday.The band is slated to perform at the Flamingo Cantina at Austin, Texas, the venue of the SXSW. It marks the third year the band is participating in the annual event.Other Korea-based artists who will take part include Glen Check, Luna Lee, Neon Bunny, and XXX.The Korea Creative Content Agency has also revealed the lineup for its “K-Pop Night Out,” co-hosted with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which will take place at the SXSW.Girl Group Red Velvet, rappers Tiger JK and Yoon Mi-rae will perform with Hyolyn of girl group Sistar, bands No Brain and Galaxy Express, and singer Big Phony at the K-pop showcase.It was confirmed last month that Tiger JK and Yoon, a couple in the Korean hip-hop scene, will take part in the event.The five-member group Red Velvet released its fourth mini album “Rookie” earlier this month.According to the KOCCA, the K-pop event will also be held at the Great Escape slated for May in Brighton, UK, which will feature four K-pop teams.The SXSW is an annual festival featuring showcases of film, interactive media, music festivals and conferences that take place in Austin. This year’s event will be held from March 10 to March 19.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)