Military harnesses advanced IT solutions to enhance capabilities

South Korea's defense ministry said Thursday it will expand experimental projects to apply advanced information and communication technologies to military equipment and networks.



During a briefing on the "u-experimental project," the ministry reported that it injected 23.5 billion won ($20 million) into 41 projects between 2007 and 2016, and plans to spend more in the coming years.



(Yonhap)

Last year's major projects included a Radio over Internet Protocol-based mobile command and control system for the Special Warfare Command, and a big data-based system capable of detecting potential errors in the Air Force's air control radars, the ministry said in a statement.The military also tested communication networks among military units in islands near the tense western sea border. (Yonhap)