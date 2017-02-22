Doctor makes confession about Park’s secret treatment

Kim Young-jae, a general practitioner who runs an anti-aging clinic in southern Seoul (Yonhap)

The special prosecutor’s team investigating President Park Geun-hye has reportedly secured testimonies that the president secretly received fillers and Botox injections to improve her appearance.In the latest twist of the high-profile probe, Kim Young-jae, a general practitioner who runs an anti-aging clinic in southern Seoul, reportedly confessed that he performed cosmetic treatments on the president, although he is not part of Park’s official medical staff.“Kim has been under investigation in connection with violating medical law and we have notified the National Assembly about perjury,” said Lee Kyu-chul, the spokesperson representing the probe team.At last year’s parliamentary hearings, the doctor had consistently denied giving such procedures to Park, although he acknowledged multiple visits to Chong Wa Dae.Two other doctors will also likely be charged with perjury for allegedly giving false testimony at the parliamentary hearing, during which they claimed they did not give anti-aging treatment to Park.Controversy has surrounded Kim as he had ties with Choi Soon-sil, the president’s infamous friend. Local media outlets reported that Choi and her family frequented his clinic.Kim was later hired by a major local hospital for outpatient care in 2016, a position usually given to specialists with training and expertise in a specific area, rather than general practitioners.Kim has been seen as a key suspect that could shed light on the whereabouts of President Park during the “missing seven hours” on the day of the deadly sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014, which the presidential office has failed to clarify.Park has been denying the secret treatment allegedly performed by Kim and other therapists.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)