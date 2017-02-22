KOTESOL invites speakers for international conference

Korea TESOL, an organization for English education professionals, is inviting presentation proposals for its 25th international conference this autumn.



The conference, to be held in conjunction with the Pan-Asian Consortium of Language Teaching Societies, will be held in Seoul on Oct. 21 and 22.



The KOTESOL international conference typically attracts about 1,000 attendees from Korea, Asia and beyond.



This year’s conference theme is “Why Are We Here? Analogue Learning in a Digital Era.” It is intended to explore the relevance of face-to-face learning when technological advances have made it possible to offer online and distance-learning options.



KOTESOL also welcomes other proposals related to English-language teaching and learning. Workshops, panels and research presentations are a few of the options available.



The deadline for those wishing to submit a presentation proposal is May 31.

For more information, visit koreatesol.org/ic2017.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)