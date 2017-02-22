What Lee Jae-yong’s absence means to Samsung, Korea

Nearly a week after Samsung Group’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong was arrested, the tech giant has been directly and indirectly emphasizing his absence may cause a serious leadership vacuum and undermine the tech giant’s position in and out of the country.



Other industry lobby groups also raised concerns that South Korea is facing an unprecedented situation due to Lee’s arrest, citing Samsung’s massive influence over Asia’s fourth-largest economy.





Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong faces questions by reporters as he enters special counsel`s office for questioning on Wednesday. Yonhap