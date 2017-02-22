LG G6 praised by David Lewis Designers’ chief

Torsten Valeur, CEO of David Lewis Designers (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics’ upcoming flagship smartphone G6 was praised by the head of Danish design studio David Lewis Designers, the Korean tech firm said Wednesday.Torsten Valeur, the CEO of David Lewis Designers, described his first impression of the G6 as a smartphone with an expansive screen and small, beautiful rounded corners, LG said citing its interview with the top designer.Valeur said, “(The G6 is) the ideal fusion of the beautiful shape and clever solution, and obviously great user experience, which is actually the essence of what a smartphone is,” in the recent interview, which was posted on the LG Mobile Global YouTube channel Tuesday.“(It is) comfortable to hold, but still gives you a very firm, secure grip. We all want to have a smartphone you can hold in one hand,” he added.LG G6 will be unveiled at an event Sunday, a day before the Mobile World Congress kicks off. The new handset will have a 5.7-inch (14.5 centimeters) Quad HD liquid crystal display panel with a ratio of 18:9. Its full vision display realizes vivid and dynamic screens with 564 pixels per inch, LG said.“The G6 has verified product safety and quality, featuring heat pipes that remove heat from the device, and (it) underwent a complex accelerated-life test,” a LG official said.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)