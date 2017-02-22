Possibility of probe extension appears dim

Orientation session for foreign residents offered in Itaewon

Published : 2017-02-22 17:12
Updated : 2017-02-22 17:12

The Itaewon Global Village Center will provide a free orientation session Friday to introduce the services and cultural opportunities available for foreign residents in Seoul.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session and refreshments. All those who attend will receive a package of brochures, maps and guides.

The session will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Itaewon Global Center offices, which are a 200 meter walk straight out of Exit 2 of Itaewon Station.

To attend, register at the center in person or via email by contacting kapcorteza@yongsan.go.kr with your name, nationality and telephone number.

For more information, call (02) 2199-8884.

