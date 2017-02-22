30-somethings biggest buyer of imported autos

A generation shift in the country's imported auto market continued last year with customers in their 30s being the largest buyer group with a portion of nearly 40 percent, industry data showed Wednesday.



According to the data compiled by the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association, a total of 144,883 foreign autos were sold to customers here last year.



(Yonhap)

Of the tallied, drivers in their 30s purchased a total of 55,356 foreign cars last year, accounting for 38.2 percent of the total, followed by those in 40s with 42,592 units or 29.4 percent and people in 50s with 24,027 or 16.6 percent, the data showed.Until the 2000s, high-income male customers in their 40s and 50s were primarily the customers for foreign automakers, but over the past decades, foreign automakers have been ratcheting up efforts to woo young drivers here with affordable prices and sleek designs.The data also showed that the BMW brand was the most favored by those in 20s and 30s, while customers aged 40 or older preferred Benz.A total of 3,295 BMW cars were purchased by customers in their 20s, becoming their top picks last year, followed by Benz cars with 2,171 units sold to them last year and Volkswagen with 1,152 units.Among 30-somethings, BMW and Benz were their top two brand preferences. People in their 30s bought a total of 12,390 BMW cars last year, which accounted for 22.4 percent of the total in that age group.Consumers in their 40s and older ages favored Benz over BMW.Customers in their 40s purchased a total of 9,213 Benz cars last year, followed by BMW cars with 7,594 units.Last year, 50-somethings bought 6,345 Benz vehicles last year, which represents 26.4 percent of the total, while customers in their 60s picked a total of 2,949 Benz cars, which accounted for 31.2 percent of the total, the data showed. (Yonhap)