City supports adoptees’ Korean language studies

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will commence the first Korean language program exclusively for overseas Korean adoptees from next week.



The first program of its type will provide free Korean lessons every Monday and Wednesday evening at the Seoul Global Center.



The program came about through a proposal to the Seoul City Foreign Residents’ Council, where two overseas adoptees, John Compton and AK Salling, hold positions as council members.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government currently offers a variety of services for foreign residents, but previously, none were designed specifically for adoptees.



Taking note of specialized programs for other migrant groups, such as migrant wives and North Korean refugees, Compton and Salling have been working to bring about programs for adoptees, who often experience issues integrating into Korean society that other foreign residents do not.



Their proposal also seeks to establish a service center exclusively for overseas Korean adoptees.



“The opportunity to study with fellow adoptees is both motivating and exciting. The aim of this class is to create a comfortable environment for adoptees to study Korean together in order to integrate better into Korean society and to enable them to communicate with birth family members,” said Compton.



