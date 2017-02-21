YEOL to host talk on preserving, moving traditional architecture

YEOL, the Society for Korean Cultural Heritage, will resume its lunchtime lectures in March, starting with a talk on preservation of traditional houses.



DaaRee Architect and Associates founder Cho In-souk, who has a Ph.D. in architectural conservation and restoration, will look at the subject from the perspective of preserving authenticity and integrity. Using case studies of three buildings that were moved to new areas for preservation -- those of Han Gyu-seol, Yi Seung-eop and Shinmungwan -- Cho will explore the idea of relocation and adaptive reuses of historical houses.



The lecture is part of a series held nearly monthly by YEOL, which will include talks on Gangnam’s rise to riches and, in April, a walking tour led by Cho of the residence of Han Gyu-seol.



Talks in the series will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seoul Museum of history, with Cho’s on March 6.



Admission is free, but there will be an optional lunch for those attending the talk that costs 10,000 won. Lunch requires advanced registration, available through info@yeol.org or (02) 736-5868.



