‘On the Beach at Night Alone’ to open in March

Poster for ‘On the Beach at Night Alone’ (Contents Panda)

Director Hong Sang-soo’s much-talked-about new film will hit local theaters on March 23, according to the production company Jeonwonsa Film Co., Monday.Although the film won Kim Min-hee the Silver Bear award for best actress at the Berlin International Film Festival on Sunday, there has been much speculation as to whether the film will enjoy success here.The film is Hong’s 19th feature and tells the story of an actress, played by Kim, who reflects on her affair with a married director.Asked in Berlin whether the film reflects Hong’s real-life relationship with actress Kim, he replied, “All directors reflect their stories in their films. It’s a matter of degree.”“I believe this movie will deeply move the hearts of some. That’s why I’m so proud of it,” actress Kim said in her acceptance speech Sunday.(doo@heraldcorp.com)