Mercedes-Benz Korea head tapped to lead European biz community

Dimitris Psillakis, president & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, has been elected as the new chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea in its regular meeting earlier this week, the chamber announced Tuesday.



Psillakis moved to Seoul in 2015 to lead Mercedes-Benz Korea after serving in a managing director position at Mercedes-Benz Brazil. Before that, he also built up his career in sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Greece.



(Yonhap)

The ECCK has some 330 member firms.Meanwhile, James Kim, GM Korea president and CEO, was also picked last year to lead the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea. (Yonhap)