Another lawmaker makes presidential bid from ruling party

Rep. Ahn Sang-soo, a lawmaker of the Liberty Korea Party, on Tuesday announced his presidential ambitions, the fourth member of the troubled ruling party to make a bid for the presidency.



"I would like to become a president that creates jobs for the people who wish to work," Ahn said as he made clear his aim to run in the primary race to win the party's nomination.



Rep. Ahn Sang-soo, a lawmaker of the Liberty Korea Party (Yonhap)

Ahn said he will create around 10 cities throughout the country and generate some 3 million jobs if elected to South Korea's highest elected office.The lawmaker said he also supports the revision of the Constitution that aims to limit presidential powers. The debate has been resurfacing since the outbreak of the corruption scandal surrounding President Park Geun-hye.So far, Rep. Won Yoo-chul, former six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je and Kim Jin, who formerly worked as an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo, announced their presidential ambitions.South Korea may hold the presidential election around May if the Constitutional Court approves the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye passed by parliament late last year. If the motion is rejected, the election will take place in December.The ruling party has been struggling to find a popular candidate, especially after its plan to invite former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon ended in vain after he withdrew his bid.Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn currently stands as the most favored presidential hopeful among the conservative bloc, although he has not yet clearly stated his future plans. (Yonhap)