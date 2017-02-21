Sales of Samsung's premium laptop computers exceed 100,000 units this year

Sales of Samsung Electronics Co.'s premium Notebook 9 line of laptop computers have surpassed 100,000 units so far this year, industry data showed Tuesday.



Samsung unveiled the new version of premium laptop computers in December last year, featuring enhanced connectivity and longer battery life.

Samsung Electronics Co.'s Notebook 9 (Yonhap file photo)

During the first 50 days of this year, cumulative sales of the laptop computers in South Korea exceeded 100,000 units, according to the data.Samsung said the 13.3-inch Notebook 9, which weighs 799 grams, is the lightest laptop computer on the market.The battery of the Notebook 9 lasts 7 hours on a single charge, Samsung said. Users can fully recharge the laptop computer in 80 minutes, or get 2.1 hours of power in just 20 minutes.Samsung said the Notebook 9 "offers the performance and portability to go wherever you need to go." (Yonhap)