NK leader smiles during inspection of catfish farm following brother's death

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was seen smiling while visiting a catfish farm, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday, in what appears to be an inspection carried out following the death of his half brother.



The North's leader inspected the Samchon Catfish Farm, praising its capacity to breed more than 3,000 tons of the fish annually, according to the Korean Central News Agency.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) inspects a catfish farm with a smile, according to this photo carried by the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper on Feb. 21, 2017. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

With a big smile, Kim Jong-un is shown going around the farm in photos carried by the Rodong Sinmun, the country's main newspaper.This is very different from the grim expression he had when attending a ceremony to mark his late father's birthday last week, shortly after the death of his estranged sibling started making headlines around the world.On Wednesday, Kim looked rigid at the key anniversary event held in Pyongyang to honor the country's previous leader and did not even wave when he left the venue, footage aired by a state-run TV channel showed.His facial expression stoked speculation that it might be related to the killing of Kim Jong-nam as analysts here cited his stiff look right after the 2013 execution of his uncle Jang Song-thaek as an example.Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of late former leader Kim Jong-il, was killed on Monday at an airport in Malaysia after being attacked by two Asian women with what appears to be poisonous substances.Malaysian police have arrested four suspects including Ri Jong-chol, a 46-year-old North Korean man. They said they are looking for four more North Koreans who fled Malaysia on the day of Kim's death.South Korea's government said that it is highly likely that the North Korean regime is behind the killing of Kim Jong-nam.North Korea's top envoy to Malaysia Kang Chol denounced Malaysia's probe results, calling for a joint investigation into the case. (Yonhap)