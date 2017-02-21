Fund market size close to W500tr

South Korea's fund market looks set to exceed 500 trillion won ($436 billion) on the growth of real estate and other alternative funds, data showed Tuesday.



Funds under management totaled 498.6 trillion won, the largest-ever amount here, according to Korea Financial Investment Association.



An image of real estate funds in a photo provided by Yonhap News TV. (Yonhap)

It marks an increase of 43.1 trillion won from a year earlier.The volume stood at 317.2 trillion won at the end of 2012 and rose to 334.9 trillion won in 2013, 377.2 trillion won in 2014 and 469.3 trillion won last year.Equity funds have dwindled to 71.6 trillion won from 82.8 trillion won over the past year, with the KOSPI stuck in a tight range.On the other hand, real estate, bond and special assets funds continued to draw money.A total of 11.5 trillion won flowed into real estate funds during the period, with special assets funds bringing in 9.7 trillion won.Bond funds also swelled by 17.3 trillion won to 105.2 trillion won. (Yonhap)