Sandara Park shares secrets of looking young at ‘Get It Beauty’

caption: Sandara Park (YG Entertainment)

Singer Sandara Park has made her TV show host debut through the local TV show “Get It Beauty 2017,” which discusses makeup tips.Park, also known by her stage name Dara, appeared on the first episode of the latest season of the OnStyle show Sunday.The 32-year-old Park, who is a fashion icon and appears more youthful than her actual age, shared secrets on how to apply makeup for different occasions. This included a look suitable for clubbing, which she said was inspired by fellow K-pop artist G-Dragon.“I felt some pressure because the show is about information on makeup, but I had fun shooting it. The show will appeal to a lot of viewers since it focuses on the viewpoint of those who are inexperienced with makeup,” she said via her agency YG Entertainment.The show airs Sundays at 8 p.m.Park is a former member of the K-pop group 2NE1, which disbanded last November.She began her music and acting career in the Philippines before moving back to Korea in 2007 to sign with YG Entertainment. As a member of the all-female quartet 2NE1, she collaborated on a project for the single “Lollipop” with K-pop powerhouse Big Bang before making her official debut with the group in 2009 with the song “Fire.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)