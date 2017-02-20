BTS reveals powerful new music video for ‘Not Today’

A scene from BTS’ music video for “Not Today” (YouTube)

BTS revealed Monday the music video for “Not Today,” a song from the boy band’s new album “You Never Walk Alone,” released Feb. 13.The clip depicts BTS members performing powerful choreography with some 30 background dancers, similar to some of the boy band’s other beat-heavy hits such as “Fire” and “Dope.”The music video, which shows the members dancing against a backdrop of rocky valleys, was inspired by the “Lord of the Rings” movies, according to BTS’ agency Bit Hit Entertainment.The music video for the new album’s title track “Spring Day” featured softer, warmer scenes befitting the slow-rhythm pop-rock tune.BTS’ new 18-track album has been dominating the digital music market since its release, topping major music charts here.The boy band showcased songs from the album at the “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour” concerts on Saturday and Sunday at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome.By Rumy Doo(doo@heraldcorp.com)