Bareun Party condemns Moon for joining weekly rally

Rep. Yoo Seong-min, a potential presidential candidate from the Bareun Party, on Monday criticized Moon Jae-in, a front-runner hopeful, for joining a weekly anti-government rally and hinting that he will protest the Constitutional Court if it delivers an unfavorable ruling.



Protesters have been staging weekly rallies in central Seoul every Saturday since late 2016, amid the corruption scandal surrounding President Park Geun-hye and her confidante Choi Soon-sil.



Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party (Yonhap)

Park was impeached by the parliament in December and is currently awaiting the Constitutional Court's ruling on her fate.Local parties earlier agreed to accept any results from the Constitutional Court, even if it rejects the ouster of Park.Controversies, however, rose after Moon joined the latest weekly rally, calling for the ouster of Park."Moon is instigating candlelight rallies and implying he will disrespect the Constitutional Court's ruling. He is also attending the protest to continue the instigation," Yoo said. (Yonhap)