High-school apprenticeship gains traction

The Korea Herald > Business > Technology

Samsung ranked 4th in global semiconductor R&D spending in 2016

kh close

 

Published : 2017-02-20 12:14
Updated : 2017-02-20 12:14

Samsung Electronics Co. was ranked fourth in research and development spending by chipmakers last year, according to market data on Monday.

Samsung spent $2.88 billion in R&D activities in 2016, up 11 percent from 2015, the data by market researcher IC Insights showed. 

(Yonhap)

Intel Corp. came first with R&D expenditures of $12.7 billion, followed by Qualcomm Inc. with $5.1 billion and Broadcom Ltd. with $3.1 billion.

Intel's R&D spending accounted for 22.4 percent of its total sales last year, compared with Samsung's 6.5 percent.

"Intel's R&D spending is lofty and exceeded the combined R&D spending of the next three companies on the list," the market researcher said.

IC Insights said Samsung "had the lowest investment-intensity level with 6.5 percent of its total semiconductor revenues going to chip-related research and development in 2016."

SK hynix Inc. was ranked 10th with R&D spending of $1.5 billion last year, up 9 percent from 2015.

SK hynix's R&D spending accounted for 10.2 percent of its total sales last year. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]