Producer price rises reach 2-year record

The producer price index came to 102.17 last month, up 3.7 percent from 98.48 a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea. Producer prices serve as an indicator of future consumer inflation.
|(Yonhap)
The January reading marks the highest in 25 months, while the on-year gain also marks the steepest since December 2011, when it jumped 4.3 percent from a year earlier.
On a monthly basis, the January index also gained from a revised 100.85 in December.
Prices of agricultural and fisheries goods added 8.9 percent in January from a year earlier, while manufactured goods rose 5.9 percent on-year.
In particular, prices of fresh food jumped 19.5 percent on-year, with those of petroleum products such as gasoline soaring 36.1 percent on-year.
Utility prices, including electricity and water, however, fell 4.4 percent in January from a year earlier. (Yonhap)