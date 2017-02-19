Italian luger wins men's singles title at PyeongChang World Cup

Italian luger Dominik Fischnaller won the men's singles title at an International Luge Federation (FIL) competition here on Sunday.



Fischnaller had a combined time of 1 minute, 37.229 seconds to finish first among 32 lugers in the men's singles race at the FIL Luge World Cup in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul. He beat Andi Langhenhan of Germany by 0.149 second to earn his second World Cup win of the season.



Third place went to Samuel Edney of Canada who had 1:37.694.



Roman Repilov of Russia, No. 1 in the World Cup rankings, settled for 28th place.



Fischnalle was the fastest man in both runs in the final at Alpensia Sliding Centre, the venue for sliding sports at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. He clocked 48.607 in his first race and posted 48.622 in his second try.



No South Koreans competed in the final as they were all eliminated in the qualification stage on Friday.



The FIL World Cup is one of the test events for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. It is also the first international competition contested at the country's only track for winter sliding sports. (Yonhap)







