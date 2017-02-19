Italian luger wins men's singles title at PyeongChang World Cup

g.o.d. wraps up tour in Busan

Published : 2017-02-19 17:08
Updated : 2017-02-19 17:08

Boy band g.o.d. on Sunday held a concert in Busan, wrapping up its monthlong tour of six cities across the nation.

The concert, held at the Bexco exhibition center, was part of a tour to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the group’s debut. It started with Seoul concerts from Jan.6-8, and moved on to Incheon, Daegu, Ilsan and Gwangju, concluding in the southern port city.

(Sidus HQ)


All the concerts were sellouts and the tour amassed a total of 40,000 fans.

One of the longest-running K-pop groups in the country, g.o.d performed its hit songs including “Lies,” “Friday Night,” “Road” and its debut single “Dear Mother” during the tour. 


By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

