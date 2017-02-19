g.o.d. wraps up tour in Busan

The concert, held at the Bexco exhibition center, was part of a tour to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the group’s debut. It started with Seoul concerts from Jan.6-8, and moved on to Incheon, Daegu, Ilsan and Gwangju, concluding in the southern port city.
All the concerts were sellouts and the tour amassed a total of 40,000 fans.
One of the longest-running K-pop groups in the country, g.o.d performed its hit songs including “Lies,” “Friday Night,” “Road” and its debut single “Dear Mother” during the tour.
