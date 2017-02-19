LG Hausys acquires stake in Slovakian auto parts firm

LG Hausys has acquired a 50.1 percent share of c2i (Composite Innovation International), an automobile parts company based in Slovakia, the company said Sunday.It held a meeting of its board of directors Friday and approved the acquisition of the shares in c2i, which specializes in carbon-fiber components for automobiles.The two companies will seal the contract within this month and complete the transaction by March, LG added.The move follows LG Hausys’ push to further expand its lightweighting technologies and solutions, following its development of light-weight materials long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) and continuous fiber thermoplastics (CFT). The company said the acquisition will help further expand its presence in the lightweight auto parts business with c2i’s carbon-fiber composite materials.LG Hausys specializes in windows and curtain walls, interior materials, automotive material and high performance material parts.C2i was established in 2005 and boasts world-leading technology in the field of carbon fiber, having partnered bigwig automobile and aerospace companies.It marked a 45 percent increase in revenue last year at 30 billion won from the previous year. It has also worked with such partner companies as BMW, Porche and Jaguar Land Rover.LG Hausys has been supplying to automobile manufacturers auto parts such as the undercover, seat back frame and bumper beams using its LFT and CFT materials that can reduce weight by up to 30 percent compared to steel.“Through this acquisition, we will be able to grow into a business that leads the global lightweight auto parts market through the synergy of LG Hausys’ excellent R&D and overseas business capacities and c2i’s outstanding carbon-fiber technologies,” said Vice President Min Kyung-zip of LG Hausys’ automotive material division. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)