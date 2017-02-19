Twice unveils final teaser image for new album

(JYP Entertainment)

Twice on Sunday revealed its final teaser image for its new mini album “TWICEcoaster: LANE 2.”Just a day before the album’s official release, the image was released via the official social media accounts of JYP Entertainment.The image showed the nine-member group posing in an area designed to look like a school locker room, with the album’s title, the words “knock knock,” and the release date on one side of the picture.On Sunday evening, Twice will wrap up its three-day concert at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul.Twice is slated to interact with fans via the Naver V app starting 11:30 p.m. Sunday.The group enjoyed success in 2016 with its hit single “Cheer Up” bagging the grand prize for best song at last month’s Golden Disc Awards and winning song of the year at the Melon Music Awards and MAMA 2016.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)