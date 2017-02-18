U.N. chief urges N. Korea to work toward denuclearization

BONN, Germany -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday North Korea should fully comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions and work toward denuclearization.



Guterres made the remark when he met one-on-one with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se in the German city of Bonn on the sidelines of the foreign ministers' meeting of the Group of 20 nations, expressing deep concern over the North's latest missile test, according to the Foreign Ministry.



It was the first time Yun has met with Guterres since the U.N. chief took office.



Yun appreciated the statement Guterres issued to condemn the North's missile launch, and asked for continued cooperation in efforts to denuclearize the North and improve the human rights situation in the communist nation, the ministry said.



Yun also said that South Korea plans to further strengthen cooperative relations with the U.N., saying the country places high importance on such issues as conflict prevention, peace building and sustainable development, which are all within the U.N. chief's areas of interest.



Guterres said in response that the U.N. considers South Korea an important strategic partner in dealing with all global issues in the areas of peace, security, development and human rights, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)