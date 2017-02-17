Gov. Ahn surges past 20%: Gallup poll

South Chungcheong Province Gov. Ahn Hee-jung (Yonhap)

South Chungcheong Gov. Ahn Hee-jung is continuing to rise as a strong presidential contender, surging past 20 percent for the first time in popularity, a recent poll showed.According to Gallup Korea on Friday, the support rating for Gov. Ahn rose 3 percentage points from a week ago to 22 percent in its latest weekly poll. He ranked second after front-runner Moon Jae-in, whose support rating rose 4 percentage points to reach 33 percent.Ahn’s support rating has more than doubled compared to two weeks ago when it was 10 percent, the pollster said.On the other hand, acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn’s rating fell 2 percentage points to reach 9 percent, tying with centrist People’s Party’s Ahn Cheol-soo.Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung, a liberal candidate, and Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the conservative Bareun Party followed with support ratings of 5 percent and 2 percent, respectively.Meanwhile, the Democratic Party saw its approval rating reach 44 percent, the highest since its establishment. The People’s Party came in second with 12 percent, followed by the ruling Liberty Korea Party, formerly the Saenuri Party, at 11 percent, and the Bareun Party at 6 percent.The survey was conducted on 1,003 voters from Monday to Wednesday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorps.com)