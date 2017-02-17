Junggigo teams up with EXO’s Chanyeol for ‘Let Me Love You’

Junggigo’s agency Starship Entertainment announced the collaboration on Thursday via its Facebook page, posting a “Coming Soon” image.
|An image posted on the Facebook page of Starship Entertainment heralds a collaborative track from Junggigo and Chanyeol of EXO. (Starship Entertainment)
Junggigo and Chanyeol, who first met through social media, have since have built a close relationship attending each other’s concerts.
Junggigo made his debut in 2002 with the stage name Cubic, and reached stardom with his 2014 collaborative single “Some” with Soyu of Sistar, which topped all the local music charts.
Chanyeol is enjoying global popularity as a member of leading K-pop boyband EXO. As a solo artist, he recently released “Stay With Me,” a song from the soundtrack for tvN’s megahit “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” that swept the local music charts.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)