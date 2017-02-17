Underground economy accounts for 8% of GDP in 2015

Park Ji-yoon to release ninth studio album next month

Published : 2017-02-17 14:06
Updated : 2017-02-17 14:06

Park Ji-yoon, an idol diva-turned-singer songwriter, will release her ninth full-length studio album next month, her distributor said Friday.

Park's new album titled "parkjiyoon9" will be released on March 2 and will carry 10 tracks, according to Sony Music. It will be her first full-length album in five years outside of several singles released since.

This promotional image provided by Sony Music shows singer-songwriter Park Ji-yoon. (Yonhap)
On the title track "Gereoji Mayo," which means "Don't do it" in Korean, Park sings of the pain from falling out of a relationship.

Eight tracks were written by Park herself, Sony Music said.

Renowned recording artists, such as Jung Jae-won and Cho Jung-chi, chipped in during the album's production.

Park, 35, debuted in 1997 and soared to stardom in the early 2000s from hits, including "Skyblue Dream" and "Coming-of-Age Ceremony." She transformed herself into a singer-songwriter, beginning with her seventh album released in 2009. (Yonhap)

