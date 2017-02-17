Park Ji-yoon to release ninth studio album next month

Park Ji-yoon, an idol diva-turned-singer songwriter, will release her ninth full-length studio album next month, her distributor said Friday.
Park's new album titled "parkjiyoon9" will be released on March 2 and will carry 10 tracks, according to Sony Music. It will be her first full-length album in five years outside of several singles released since.
This promotional image provided by Sony Music shows singer-songwriter Park Ji-yoon. (Yonhap)
Eight tracks were written by Park herself, Sony Music said.
Renowned recording artists, such as Jung Jae-won and Cho Jung-chi, chipped in during the album's production.
Park, 35, debuted in 1997 and soared to stardom in the early 2000s from hits, including "Skyblue Dream" and "Coming-of-Age Ceremony." She transformed herself into a singer-songwriter, beginning with her seventh album released in 2009. (Yonhap)