Top diplomats of S. Korea, US agree to respond firmly to NK nukes

Top diplomats of South Korea and the United States agreed Thursday to firmly respond to North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, officials said.



South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reached the agreement during their first meeting under the Trump administration on the margins of the Group of 20 foreign ministers' gathering in Bonn.



The two sides shared information on the North's latest ballistic missile launch and the assassination of the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier this week, according to the officials. They also discussed their joint response to Pyongyang's future provocations, including the likely launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the US mainland.



In particular, the ministers sought a joint approach to resolving the nuclear issue by reviewing their policy of leaving the door open to dialogue while strengthening sanctions and pressure to force Pyongyang to renounce its nuclear ambitions.



They agreed to have their top nuclear envoys meet in the near future, bilaterally and also in trilateral talks with Japan, to coordinate the details of their joint policy on the North.



On the installation of an advanced US anti-missile shield in the South, the two reaffirmed their plan to complete its placement within the year. (Yonhap)