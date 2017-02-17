[BREAKING] Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong arrested for bribery

Samsung Group’s heir apparent Lee Jae-yong was arrested with physical detention early Friday morning on charges that include bribery to President Park Geun-hye and her friend Choi Soon-sil.



The arrest of Samsung Electronics vice chairman came shortly after a court issued a warrant in the second attempt by the special counsel to arrest him.





Lee Jae-yong (Yonhap)

Park Sang-jin (Yonhap)