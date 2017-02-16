Counsel requests extension of probe into scandal

The independent counsel team looking into the corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil on Thursday officially requested an extension of its investigation.



“We took into account that we cannot complete the probe into those involved in the scandal (by the given end date of the investigation),” the independent counsel’s spokesperson Lee Kyu-chul told reporters. “We can more efficiently use the investigation period if we know in advance whether the extension will be approved.”



The independent counsel’s spokesperson Lee Kyu-chul (Yonhap)