Counsel requests extension of probe into scandal

The independent counsel team looking into the corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil on Thursday officially requested an extension of its investigation.
“We took into account that we cannot complete the probe into those involved in the scandal (by the given end date of the investigation),” the independent counsel’s spokesperson Lee Kyu-chul told reporters. “We can more efficiently use the investigation period if we know in advance whether the extension will be approved.”
The move comes as the counsel team, which was initially given 70 days for the investigation, only has 12 days left until the Feb. 28 deadline. The investigation can be extended for a month with the consent of acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.
The team has accelerated the probe into allegations that Park gave favors to local firms in return for bribes, seeking again an arrest warrant for Samsung Group’s heir apparent Lee Jae-yong.
But it remains unclear whether Hwang, thought to be a key ally to President Park and who was appointed by her, will accept the request.
“We will review it. But it is difficult to give a specific answer on whether to extend the probe at this stage,” an official from the prime minister‘s office was quoted as saying.
Some 63 lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea presented a revision to the independent counsel act to give the team an additional 50 days, regardless of Hwang’s approval. The bill is pending at the National Assembly.
Earlier in the day, Samsung Group’s de facto leader Lee attended a court hearing for his possible arrest on charges of bribing President Park. The same court last month blocked the counsel‘s previous move to arrest Lee, citing a lack of evidence.
A decision was expected to come early Friday morning.
The alleged Samsung bribery is a primary charge behind President Park’s impeachment, which is under review at the Constitutional Court.
Looking tense and grim-faced, Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, appeared at the Seoul Central District Court at around 10 a.m. The hearing for Lee ended at around 6 p.m., taking an unusually long time for a warrant review hearing.
Lee faces five charges: two fresh charges -- concealment of illicit proceeds and illegal transfer of assets -- on top of bribery, embezzlement and perjury.
After three weeks of additional investigation, the independent counsel said it had secured additional evidence that could prove Lee’s involvement in the alleged bribery.
Lee is suspected of offering bribes worth 43 billion won ($37.7 million) to the president’s longtime friend Choi in return for the Park administration’s backing of a merger between two of its affiliates. The merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries in 2015 was considered a crucial step for the ailing Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s power transfer to his only son Lee Jae-yong.
The team also suspects the Fair Trade Commission and Financial Services Commission of pushing for policies in Samsung Group’s favor to help its founding family tighten its grip on its affiliates and smoothly transfer power.
Lee was summoned again Monday morning and was released after a 15 hours of questioning.
Lee has denied all charges, saying he never sought any favors by donating the money and he was forced to make donations to entities that include the K-Sports and Mir foundations controlled by Choi.
Park Sang-jin, Samsung Electronics’ president in charge of external relations, also appeared at the court to attend a hearing on an arrest warrant for his involvement in the irregularities. Park was allegedly the key party in facilitating support for Choi.
