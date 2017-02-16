Australian foreign minister to visit S. Korea to discuss cooperation

Australia's top diplomat will visit South Korea later this week to discuss regional security issues and bilateral economic cooperation, its embassy said Thursday.



Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will stay in the country for two days until Saturday, according to the Australian Embassy in Seoul.



Julie Bishop (Yonhap)

Bishop will visit the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan to pay tribute to Australian veterans of the Korean War. She will also tour the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.Her visit is aimed at discussing regional security issues including North Korea's nuclear program and expanded economic cooperation between the two countries, an embassy official said. (Yonhap)