LIG Nex1 to head to IDEX 2017

In its seventh appearance at IDEX, LIG Nex1 will be displaying state-of-the-art products including the medium-range anti-air missile KM-SAM, Korean GPS Guided Bomb Kit, portable surface-to-air missile Chiron, Artillery Locating Radar and Software Defined Radio.
In addition, LIG Nex1 will be introducing a powered exoskeleton robot that boosts the user’s operational performance as “a core technology of the future infantry system.”
|A model of LIG Nex1's booth at IDEX 2017 (LIG Nex1)
IDEX 2017 will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center for five days beginning Sunday. LIG Nex1 will be one of 19 Korean defense companies to participate in this year’s event.
LIG Nex1 said that it is attempting to “expand its business field and enter the Middle East defense markets” by participating in expos such as IDEX and meeting with defense industry specialists in the area.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)