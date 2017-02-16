Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong attends warrant hearing

Samsung Group’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong is attending a court hearing for his possible arrest on charges of bribing President Park Geun-hye.



Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, appeared at the Seoul Central District Court at around 10 a.m. Thursday to attend the hearing on his arrest warrant. A decision is expected to come near or past midnight.



It is the second time that the executive faces possible arrest in connection to the country’s largest corruption scandal that led to President Park’s impeachment. In the previous case, the same court had rejected the independent counsel’s request for physical detention, citing lack of evidence.





Lee Jae-yong (Yonhap)