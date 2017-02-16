Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong attends warrant hearing

Samsung Group’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong is attending a court hearing for his possible arrest on charges of bribing President Park Geun-hye.
Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, appeared at the Seoul Central District Court at around 10 a.m. Thursday to attend the hearing on his arrest warrant. A decision is expected to come near or past midnight.
It is the second time that the executive faces possible arrest in connection to the country’s largest corruption scandal that led to President Park’s impeachment. In the previous case, the same court had rejected the independent counsel’s request for physical detention, citing lack of evidence.
|Lee Jae-yong (Yonhap)
After three weeks of additional investigation, the counsel team said it had secured new evidence that could prove Lee’s involvement in the alleged bribery. Lee faces additional charges including concealment of illicit proceeds and dubious transfer of assets abroad.
Lee is suspected of offering bribes worth 43 billion won to the president’s longtime friend Choi Soon-sil in return for the Park administration’s backing of the merger of its two affiliates. The merger was a crucial step for the ailing Samsung Group chairman’s power transfer to his only son, Lee. The counsel sees President Park as the ultimate counterpart of the alleged bribery.
Lee has denied all charges, saying he was forced to make donations to entities including the K-Sports and Mir foundations set up and controlled by Choi.
The counsel team also sought an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics President Park Sang-jin for his involvement in the irregularities.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)