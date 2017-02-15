Institute develops anti-counterfeit technology using laser-induced patterns

A state-funded research institute said Wednesday that it has developed new anti-counterfeit technology to create unforgeable laser-induced patterns that can be applied to various products such as watches and checks.



The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials said it has successfully engraved the micro-sized patterns with a hole that is smaller than 10 micrometers by using two laser beams.



(Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning)

So far, it was virtually impossible to create such micro-sized pattern as a laser beam can only be bent to a limited degree, officials said."The new technology, if adopted in real life, can contribute to reducing counterfeit and fake products," said Roh Ji-hwan, a KIMM researcher in charge of the research project, adding that the technology can be applied to various products ranging from expensive watches to golf clubs.The research was funded by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning. The institute said it has acquired a patent in South Korea and next plans to apply for a patent in the United States. (Yonhap)