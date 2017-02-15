Safety agency orders recall of children's products for harmful substances

The state safety agency on Wednesday announced a recall of products from 45 companies, including a number of items used and worn by children from famous foreign labels.



The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards said an inspection carried out from November to January found harmful substances in 47 products from the companies. Those for children included fabrics, sports goods and educational toys, it said.



(Yonhap)

A children's cap from Crocs for Kids was detected to have plasticizer at an amount 162 times the allowed limit, and boots for children from Bearpaw showed plasticizer 129 times over the limit and lead 13.4 times above the allowed amount, according to the agency. It also contained excessive cadmium.Leather boots from apparel company Zara had more chromium than permitted. Winter indoor shoes from a local company were measured with a level of plasticizer 334 times over the limit, as well as too much lead and cadmium. Bathroom slippers from local brand Jaju had plasticizer 442 times what's allowed.The agency also ordered recalls of 26 products in the electronics and kitchen appliances sector, including LED lighting, cables and mixers.The agency said it will seek criminal action against 19 companies that changed key components of their products from the original plan or used product certifications from other firms. (Yonhap)