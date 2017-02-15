[Newsmaker] Unfortunate crown prince’s downfall

Shown is a file photo taken in August 1981 of Kim Jong-nam (R, front row), the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, together with his father (L, front row), late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. A press statement released by the Malaysian police on Feb. 14, 2017, said a 46-year-old North Korean named Kim Chol died the previous day on his way to a hospital from a Malaysia International Airport service counter where he sought initial medical treatment. (Yonhap)