BTS marks 18th straight week on top 10 of Billboard’s world chart

BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

The Bangtan Boys ranked No. 8 on Billboard’s World Albums Chart with the album “Wings,” marking the 18th straight week the K-pop band has stayed in the chart’s top 10.The second album by the seven-member group has shown a strong and steady performance on the chart since notching the top spot in the first week of October.“Voice of Angels” by Celtic Woman took the top spot while Pink Martini followed with “Je Dis Qui!”BTS also ranked No.1 on Billboard’s Social 50 chart, a ranking of the most active artists on the world’s leading social media sites.The boy band also proved its popularity with the music video for “Spring Days.” The video generated 10 million views in just 26 hours and 38 minutes on YouTube, the fastest K-pop group to do so.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)