Why in Malaysia?

Over the past years, the North Korean figure has made frequent appearances in Kuala Lumpur, triggering rumors he had permanently moved to the country.
In January 2014, a Japanese media outlet reported that he ate at a Korean restaurant in downtown Kuala Lumpur. In December 2012, a South Korean media outlet even attempted to interview him at a hotel lobby in the city.
|The hospital in Malaysia where Kim Jong-nam's body is being kept (Yonhap)
Though the precise period and reason for Kim’s stay there at the time are unknown, observers suggested that Malaysia may have been a favorite hangout of the estranged Kim. The country holds diplomatic ties with both Koreas and is located within four hours by flight from Macau, his home after leaving North Korea.
For North Korean agents, it would be easier to carry out an operation like this in Malaysia than in the Chinese city of Macau, where the authorities are well aware of the risks Kim was facing and provided security services to him and his family.
Ranking officials with experience in inter-Korea affairs, such as opposition lawmaker Rep. Park Jie-won who formerly served the late President Kim Dae-jung, said Malaysia has often been considered an ideal spot for North Korea’s espionage.
Kim died Monday morning after the two suspects attacked him with poison. The suspects were reported to have fled the scene.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)