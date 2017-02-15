Kim Jong-nam's killers may be dead: Japan gov't

“There have been reports that (the two suspects) may already be dead,” the news outlet said, citing a ranking official of the Japanese government.
The official, however, did not specify the cause of their assumed death, be it homicide or suicide.
|Overseas media report on Kim Jong-nam's death (Yonhap)
Practices of North Korean special agents attempting suicide after their mission have been observed in the past.
An example was Kim Hyun-hee, the convicted bomber of a South Korean airplane back in 1987 under the direction of the North Korea regime. After carrying out the act, which led to the deaths of 115 passengers, Kim tried to commit suicide but failed.
The 46-year-old Kim died Monday at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, after being attacked by two unidentified women. The duo was presumed to be North Korean undercover agents out on a mission to eliminate the state chief’s estranged sibling.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)