Korea to recall 2,721 foreign vehicles

South Korea's transport ministry said Wednesday it has ordered seven companies to recall a total of 2,721 units of 33 models of foreign vehicles for certain defects.



The recall affects 1,357 units of the 320i and 16 other BMW models built between June 8, 2000 and January 30, 2003 as they could be equipped with Japan's Takata air bag inflators during repair work.



(Yonhap)

Takata Corporation said on its website last year that certain inflator ruptures are caused by a combination of long-term exposure to high heat, absolute humidity and temperature cycling.The ministry said the 750Li xDrive, a vehicle imported and sold by BMW Korea, are subject to a recall due to problems in the engine power delivery system. The affected vehicles were manufactured between March 1, 2011 and April 27, 2011.Meanwhile, the ministry has also ordered Hanbul Motors Corp., the local importer of France's Peugeot vehicles, to recall four vehicles, including 308 2.0 Blue-HDi, as leaks in their fuel pipes could spark a fire.The recall affects 883 units of Peugeot vehicles produced between Nov. 12, 2013 and Jan. 20, 2015, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.The ministry said the recall also affects 20 E 220 BLUETEC and four other Mercedes-Benz models built between Jan. 30, 2015 and March 23 for possible defects in the auxiliary steering system.The ministry said it has ordered recall of 143 units of Mitsubishi RVR model built by Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp. between Feb. 9, 2012 and May 18 for problems with tailgate.The affected vehicles also include Italy's Maserati's Levante sport produced between Oct. 13 last year and Nov. 11 for defect in air bag inflators in passenger seat. (Yonhap)