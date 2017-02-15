NK assassins target defectors in S. Korea: lawmaker

A lawmaker said Wednesday he has obtained intelligence that there are two North Korean spies in the country targeting defectors.



Rep. Ha Tae-Keung from the Bareun Party, who is well versed in North Korea issues, said the assassins are focusing on defectors who were high-ranking officials in Pyongyang or are actively engaging in activities against the regime.



Rep. Ha Tae-Keung of the Bareun Party (Yonhap)

"The government should thoroughly prepare to prevent possible assassinations of high-ranking North Korean defectors," Ha said.The remark came after Kim Jong-nam, the 45-year-old half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was killed in Malaysia on Monday.The lawmaker claimed the assassins are men and their nationality is unknown."They could be North Koreans coming to the country through Southeast Asia, or terrorists from a third country like China or Southeast Asia," Ha said. (Yonhap)